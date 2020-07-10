Govt to Spend $200 Million on National Education Action Plan for COVID-19

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan chaired a meeting to discuss National Education Action Plan for COVID-19.

While chairing a meeting Mohammad Jehanzeb said that Federal Government has taken the lead on the concept of blended education and therefore consulted all provincial government education departments, Planning and Development divisions for their feedback on the initiative.

ALSO READ

Mahmood Issues Complete Detail About Education Institutes Reopening in September

He said that the federal government is willing to contribute approximately 200 million US dollars as a counterpart to the National Education Action Plan Program. The contributing provinces will get the funding as a grant and will not be liable for the loan repayment. He advised the provincial planning departments, provincial literacy and education departments, and finance to coordinate for laying out a comprehensive provincial response.

Federal and Provincial secretaries’ education participated and senior officials from Planning Ministry participated in the meeting through video conference.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission further emphasized that due consideration has to be given to the exceptional circumstances and unprecedented crisis owing to the COVID-19 situation. The donor support for Education Emergency at the national level has been harnessed.

All provincial governments endorsed the emergency education plan. The DCPC directed the Ministry of Education to have consultative sessions with provincial governments and incorporate their feedback.