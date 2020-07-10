Huawei P40 Pro Plus Review [Video]

Huawei’s photography focused P40 series was launched in collaboration with Leica in March this year. The flagship series boasts high-end imaging capabilities, top-notch performance, and a stylish design. Unfortunately, it will not be launched in Pakistan anytime soon. Nevertheless, Propakistani is here with a hands-on review of the Huawei P40 Pro+, the maxed-out model in the series, to give you a better look at the device.

Design and Display

As far as the packaging is concerned, the Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with a simple and elegant casing with a minimalistic Huawei logo on top. The box contents include the phone (of course!), a sim ejection tool, some paperwork, a 40W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and pretty basic earphones that are seen in other Huawei phones as well.

Moving on to the build, the device comes with ceramic construction. The camera bump is sticking out, which might make it vulnerable to scratches. The design definitely reminds us of the recently launched Samsung S20 ultra. The power button and volume rocker are housed on the right side.

The display is a 6.58-inch OLED panel with 1200 x 2640 pixels resolution, 441 PPI pixel density, 91.6 percent screen to body ratio, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has an enormous cutout for the front facing camera and face unlock sensors.

Performance and Cameras



The device is powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset topped with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage.

As for the cameras, the flagship is equipped with a Penta-sensor rear camera with a 50 MP primary lens with Optical image stabilization and f/1.9 aperture. The main sensor is joined by a 40 MP ultra-wide sensor, 8 MP Periscope lens, 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. All sensors combined; the smartphone allows users to take images with as much as 100x zoom. On the front, the smartphone comes with a dual-sensor selfie camera with 32 MP + IR TOF 3D sensor configuration.

Huawei P40 Pro+ packs a 4200 mAh battery backed by a 40W fast charging charger. The device runs on Android 10; however, as with all new Huawei devices, the P40 Pro+ does not come with GMS (Google Mobile Services).

Another detailed review of the device and its comparison with other flagships are coming soon. So, stay tuned.