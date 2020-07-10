Mafia Earned Billions After Fuel Price Hike: LHC

Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC), Qasim Khan, has observed that the outrageous increase in petrol prices notified on 26 June instead of 1 July allowed the fuel mafia to make illicit gains worth billions.

While hearing a petition regarding the countrywide artificial petroleum shortage, CJ LHC directed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan, to furnish names before the court for a commission that will be authorized to investigate the recent crisis caused by the hoarding done by the petroleum mafia.

The CJ added that the bench will propose the names of the member of the commission itself in case the names forwarded by AGP are unsatisfactory.

When asked by the bench whether or not the Speaker National Assembly has constituted an investigative committee in this regard, the AGP replied that the Speaker has ensured to bring the matter into the notice of Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

To this CJ LHC observed it seems that the oil mafia created an artificial shortage of petrol to benefit from it.

You were asked to bring forth a clear policy. You have not told the court what action was taken against those responsible for the crisis. It appears that some “big leagues” are involved in the petrol crisis.

Chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Uzma Adil Khan, whose tenure as Chairperson will conclude on July 17, also accompanied AGP and appeared before CJ LHC during the hearing.