Pakistan Officially Overtakes Italy In COVID-19 Cases

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country reported 2,751 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 243,599 as compared to Italy’s 242,363 positive cases.

The country also recorded 75 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the nation’s COVID-19 death toll past the 5,000-mark, with the tally standing at 5,058.

In terms of fatalities, Pakistan has become the 18th worst-hit country. The rising number of deaths has also crossed that of China – the origin of the virus.

According to the NCOC’s data, total active cases in Pakistan are 89,449, with 149,092 people having recovered so far.

Of new cases, almost 56% or 1,538 cases were reported from Sindh only where 714 cases were reported from Karachi while Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Naushero Feroz reported 96, 89 and 72 cases respectively.

Sindh reported 40 more deaths due to coronavirus related complications yesterday.