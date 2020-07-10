PIA Issues Show Cause Notice to Flight Attendant for Misbehaving with A Lady Doctor

Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) management has served a show-cause notice to one of its flight attendants for misbehaving with the healthcare staff deployed at airports to ensure compliance with COVID-19 SOPs.

According to details, the air hostess of flight PK-9218, which took off from Abu Dhabi and landed at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar, on July 5 became enraged after an on-duty lady doctor sought the samples of COVID-19 from the former upon arrival.

The notice issued by the Base Incharge Flight Services BKIA states:

Yet another serious complaint has been received from in charge of Airport Health Establishment, BKIA, vide A.H.D/2019-2020/340 regarding your misbehavior with an on-duty doctor upon arrival of flight PK-9218 on 05-07-202 AUH-PEW.

The show-cause notice has directed the air hostess to explain her viewpoint on the incident within 24 hours after receiving the notice.

Certainly, this isn’t the first time PIA’s cabin crew has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a PIA flight attendant of a Toronto bound flight PK-781 from Islamabad has gone missing from his hotel room. PIA’s station manager immediately informed the local authorities and search for the missing flight attendant is underway.