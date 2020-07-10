PTV Sports Unlikely to Get Broadcasting Rights for Pakistan Tour to England

To the delight of fans, cricket has finally returned with England taking on the West Indies in the first Test match. Pakistan’s next assignment is also against England as the Men in Green are slated to play 3 Tests and 3 T20Is from 5th August to 1st September.

The team is already in England and is undergoing training in quarantine with no player allowed to contact anyone from outside the group.

There is, however, bad news for Pakistani cricket lovers as PTV Sports, the state-owned sports channel, is unlikely to broadcast the series due to financial issues. With fans deprived of action in the past 4 months, the England tour comes as a breath of fresh air, and viewership is bound to skyrocket when the two teams take on each other.

However, PTV Sports is yet to clear massive outstanding payments to international broadcasters and if the payments are not made, the channel might not be able to provide live-action to the fans in Pakistan.

If that happens, Ten Sports will be the beneficiary as everyone would tune into the channel to watch the high-profile cricket action.

Reports state that PTV Sports has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bail them out, however, the board has asked the channel to sort out their issues on their own. PTV Sports usually gets a shared signal to broadcast cricket matches from around the globe repeatedly defaulting in the past isn’t helping the situation as leading broadcasters are not entertaining the channel currently.

However, Head of PTV and Director Sports at the channel, Dr Nauman Niaz has refuted most of the claims made in such reports:

2/4 PTV has not approached PCB to help them acquiring the rights of Pakistan’s tour to England 2020 since away series rights do not fall in their domain. Home series rights remain in the ambit of respective boards. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) July 10, 2020

4/4 . Government of Pakistan’s policy of an embargo since September 2019 dealing with Indian companies is a common knowledge. Making payments to Indian companies & accounts require special approvals at the ministerial levels. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) July 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.