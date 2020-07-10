Toyota Yaris Finally Up for Sale in Pakistan

Toyota IMC has finally announced that they are now taking bookings for the brand new Yaris. The car had been observed doing test runs on Pakistani roads earlier this year, and was officially revealed by the company back on March 27, 2020.

The Yaris is set to take on the Honda City and the rest of the compact sedan segment, so the company can finally retire the Toyota Corolla XLI and GLI variants and have the car compete directly against the Honda Civic and other mid-size sedans in the market.

Exterior

In terms of the looks, the Yaris seems a bit too bubbly and curvy as compared to City’s angular and sharp, albeit dated design. The wheels are 15 inch alloys, which seem a bit too small and the right height seems a bit too high for a compact sedan.

On the exterior, you will find 4 beam halogen headlights accompanied with fog-lights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), though it is not yet clear if the latter comes standard in all cars. Apart from that, there are other fancy tid bits such as key-less entry, side-mirror mounted indicators, LED taillights and smart trunk-lid release button.

Interior

Toyota Yaris has a rather good looking interior, with Toyota’s usual combination of black and beige trim, with additional silver trim-pieces about the place to make it look slightly lively inside.

In terms of features, you get a multi-info gauge cluster with a 4.2 TFT screen that includes information such as range, fuel, odometer reading, fuel average, time, temperature, selected gear and drive-mode etc, a 6 speaker stereo and various steering wheel control switches. You can also get an advanced infotainment system with a 6 inch touchscreen and an automatic climate control system, presumably as optional extras.

Performance

The all new Yaris will be offered in 6 variants (more on that later), 4 of which will feature a 1.3 liter 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 97 horsepower and 123 newton-meters of torque. The remaining 2 top end variants will feature a 1.5 liter 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 horsepower and 140 newton-meters of torque. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission depending on which of the 6 variants you decide to opt for.

Safety Features

Here’s a list of the safety features that you can expect in any variant of the new Toyota Yaris:

Dual SRS Airbags

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Traction Control

Anti-Lock Braking System

Rearview Camera

ISOFIX Points in Rear Seats

Note: It has not yet been specified by the company whether or not these feature come standard or are optional extras.

Price

Following is the price list for each of the following variant of the new Toyota Prius:

Variant Price 1.3 GLI M/T 2,469,000/- 1.3 GLI CVT 2,649,000/- 1.3 ATIV MT 2,579,000/- 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,729,000/- 1.5 ATIV X MT 2,789,000/- 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,959,000/-

Yaris has been one of the most anticipated cars of this year and for good reason. Toyota’s are famously reliable cars that hold up their value better than most others in the market. The said factors are the key determinants of a car’s desirability among the Pakistani motorists. Whether these factors remain true for the new Toyota Yaris, is yet to be seen.