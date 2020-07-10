Xiaomi Launches Ninebot C30 Electric Bike and Nano Pocket Massage Gun

Xiaomi’s Ninebot, a manufacturer of two-wheeled personal transporters, has launched yet another e-bike to its C-series. What sets this bike apart is its aggressive pricing. The Ninebot C30 is the cheapest e-bike launched by the company yet.

Another product launched for crowdfunding by the Chinese tech giant is the Merach Merrick Nano Pocket Massage Gun to relax the muscle fascia deeply through high-frequency vibration.

Ninebot C30

Like other Ninebot C-series e-bike, riders don’t need a valid driver’s license or vehicle registration to use the Ninebot C30. All C-series bikes are designed to simplify the central control of the instrument.

The Ninebot C30 has a typical Ninebot e-bike aesthetic and comes with a light ring at the left and right sides of the handlebar. These rings lights are assigned specific codes based on the status of the bike. They flash:

Yellow when the bike is on standby.

Green while driving.

Red when the bike has a malfunction.

As far as the controls are concerned, the bike comes with a horn control button on the left side and a start/fixed cruise/battery cover button on the right.

The Ninebot C30 provides a maximum speed of 25 km/h and weighs less than 50kg. The bike also features separate infant and child seats and comes with a center-mounted two-stage shock absorber.

Further information regarding the device has not been made public yet. The product will be available for sale soon in China and will set users back by $514.

Merach Merrick Nano Pocket Massage Gun

The Merach Merrick Nano Pocket Massage Gun has been designed to improve blood circulation, relax the muscle fascia, and break lactic acid pockets to soothe sore muscles.

The massage gun weighs 360 g and is powered by a 3200-rpm brushless motor that can provide 490 Nm torque and a massage depth of 7.5mm.

Thanks to the deep-sea noise reduction technology, the operating noise of this gadget is 40db, which means it can be used in public without attracting undue attention.

The Nano Pocket Massage Gun is equipped with three-speed shift and comes with four different types of heads:

Standard cylindrical head

Flathead

Ball head

U Shaped head

It packs a 2500 mAh battery that charges over a USB Type-C port.

The device is currently being crowdfunded at a $53 price tag.