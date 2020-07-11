COMSATS Admission 2020: Schedule, Programs, Eligibility Criteria, Semester Fee & Everything Else

Posted 22 mins ago by Waleed Shah
Comsats University Islamabad Library

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), previously known as COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), is a state-owned university with its main campus situated in the capital city, as well as other multiple campuses across Pakistan. COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) operates under the administration of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South.

The university came into existence in 1998 and was granted its first charter by the Government of Pakistan in the year 2000. The university was founded by Dr. Junaid Zaidi, who remained in the rector position till March of 2017. Dr. Junaid Zaidi was then replaced by Dr. Raheel Qamar.

Under Dr. Raheel Qamar’s rector-ship, the university underwent a major transition from being an institute of information technology to being a proper university with a new and improved governance structure.

Of all the top universities in Pakistan, COMSATS has quickly built a reputation for an academic juggernaut. With 7 campuses and a digital campus, around 38,500 students in all campuses, 20 departments, and 10 research centers, COMSATS is one of the most well-recognized universities in the country.

The university also has a fair few accolades to its name as well. The TIMES Higher Education (THE) world universities rankings 2020 placed CUI among 601-800 best universities in the world, whereas THE Emerging Economies Rankings 2020 ranked it at 159th, THE Asian University Rankings 2019 at 131st, and THE top young universities of the world in 2018 at between 150 and 200.

According to the QS World Universities Rankings 2021, CUI has been ranked among 801-1000 best universities in the world, and at number 5 in Pakistan of all the Pakistani universities ranked in the QS world rankings. Apart from all of this, COMSATS is generally regarded as one of the best institutes in the country.

All You Need to Know About Admissions

As mentioned before, COMSATS university has 20 departments and offers a huge variety of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs that the candidates can opt for. Each program has its own particular set of overall requirements.

Given that we are now amid the admission season, this article shall entail the details pertinent admission requirements against each program in a categorical fashion. Here are some of the important details that are to be accounted for, while applying for admission to the university:

Undergraduate:

COMSATS university offers a whole host of undergraduate programs in multiple campuses across Pakistan. However, some programs are specific to a particular campus. This section of the article entails the list of undergraduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability, the admission schedule, how you can apply for the programs, and the fee structure. So without further ado, let us dive in:

List of Programs:

Following is a comprehensive list of all undergraduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

ProgramsEligibility CriteriaOffered at:
Masters of MathematicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of B.A. or B.Sc. in mathematics with minimum 50% marks from a recognized institute.
  • No D grade or third division at any point in the academic career
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Attock Campus
Bachelors of ArchitectureFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute.
  • The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well. Following are the selection criteria:
    • 30% general merit:
      • Metric/O-Levels: 3%
      • Intermediate/A-Level: 12%
      • NTS: 15%
    • 70% CAT score:
      • Writing: 10%
      • Making/Drawing: 30%
      • Interview: 30%
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Bachelors of DesignFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute.
  • The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well. Following are the selection criteria:
    • 30% general merit:
      • Metric/O-Levels: 3%
      • Intermediate/A-Level: 12%
      • NTS: 15%
    • 70% CAT score:
      • Writing: 10%
      • Making/Drawing: 40%
      • Interview: 20%
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Bachelors of Fine ArtsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute.
  • The candidates must clear the departmental Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well.
Islamabad Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in Electrical (Electronics) EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) from a recognized institute with a minimum of 60% marks.
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
Bachelors of Science in PsychologyFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Bachelors of Science in Business AdministrationFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
All Campuses
Bachelors of Science in BioinformaticsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in pre-medical, pre-engineering or ICS with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Sahiwal Sahiwal
Bachelors of Science in BiosciencesFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Sahiwal Sahiwal
Bachelors of Science in BiotechnologyFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Abbottabad Campus Only.
Bachelors of Science in Computer EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Attock Campus
Bachelors of Science in Civil EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores.
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Wah Campus
Bachelors of Science in Computer ScienceFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
All Campuses
Bachelors of Science in Development StudiesFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Abbottabad Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in EconomicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Vehari Campus
Bachelors of Science in ElectronicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Islamabad Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in Electrical (Power) EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores.
Abbottabad Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in Environmental SciencesFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Vehari Campus
Bachelors of Science in Mechanical EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Wah Campus
Bachelors of Science in PhysicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Bachelors of Science in Software EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
All Campuses
Bachelors of Science in Accounting and FinanceFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Vehari Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Wah Campus
  • Attock Campus
Masters of Sciences in EconomicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Vehari Campus Only
Masters of Arts in EnglishFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Vehari Campus Only
Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D)Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Masters of Public AdministrationFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of 14-year education with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Attock Campus Only
Masters of Development StudiesFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of 14-year education with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Abbottabad Campus Only
Masters of Computer ScienceFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
  • Vehari Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Wah Campus
Bachelors of Science in Electrical EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Attock Campus
  • Wah Campus
Bachelors of Science in Chemical EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
  • Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores
Lahore Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in StatisticsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Lahore Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in English BS (English)Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Vehari Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in Food Science and NutritionFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in pre-medical with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • 3 Year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in food sciences and technology with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Sahiwal Campus Only
Bachelors of Interior DesignFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute.
  • The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well, which will be held by the government.
Lahore Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in Media & Communication StudiesFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute
Lahore Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in GeologyFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
Abbottabad Campus Only
Bachelors of Science in GeophysicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria for the program:

  • Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

OR

  • Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute
Abbottabad Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the undergraduate programs:

ParticularsEngineering, Earth Sciences, and  Pharmacy ProgramsOther BS Programs
One-Time Charges
Admission FeeRs. 22,000/-Rs. 22,000/-
Per-Semester Charges
Registration FeeRs. 5,500/-Rs. 5,500/-
Tuition FeeRs. 98,000/-Rs. 83,000/-
Examination FeeRs. 4,000/-Rs. 4,000/-
Total During AdmissionRs. 129,500/-Rs. 103,000/-
Total Per SemesterRs. 107,500/-Rs. 110,500/-

Points to be Noted:

  • Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.
  • Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.
  • For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged from Undergraduate @Rs. 5000/-.

Graduate Programs:

Much like the undergraduate programs, there’s a huge variety of programs that the candidates can choose from, except that this list is slightly larger. You can choose from 35+ programs that the candidates can get their Master’s degree in. This section of the article entails the list of graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability and of course, the fee structure.

List of Programs:

Following is a comprehensive list of all graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

ProgramsEligibility CriteriaOffered At:
MS(Banking & Finance)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Wah Campus
MS(Biochemistry and Molecular Biology)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only.
MS(Bioinformatics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only.
MS(BioSciences)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
MS(Biotechnology)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only.
MS(Chemical Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Registration from PEC is preferred
Lahore Campus Only
MS(Chemistry)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
MS(Computer Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Registration from PEC is preferred
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Computer Science)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Attock Campus
  • Wah Campus
MS (Development Studies)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS(Economics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Vehari Campus
MS(Electrical Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Registration from PEC is preferred
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Attock Campus
  • Wah Campus
MS(Environmental Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Registration from PEC is preferred
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS(Environmental Science)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Vehari Campus
MS( Health Informatics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Information Security)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Management Sciences)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
All Campuses
MS(Mathematics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • BS (4 years) or MSc (2 years) or 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
All Campuses
MS(Meteorology)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Microbiology and Immunology)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Molecular Genetics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Molecular Virology)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS (Pharmacy)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS PhysicsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
MS(Project Management)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Attock Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Wah Campus
MS(Remote Sensing & GIS)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Software Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Statistics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Lahore Campus Only
MS English(Linguistics and Literature)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
MS (Conflict Peace and Development Studies)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS in Earth Sciences (App.Geology/App.Geophysics)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS in International RelationsFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Islamabad Campus Only
MS(Cyber Security)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Abbottabad Campus Only
MS(Mechanical Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
  • Sahiwal Campus
  • Wah Campus
MS(Civil Engineering)Following is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Wah Campus Only
MS Energy & Environmental EngineeringFollowing is the Eligibility Criteria:

  • 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.
  • NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.
Lahore Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the graduate programs:

ParticularsOther Masters Level ProgramsMS Programs
One Time
Admission FeeRs. 22,000/-Rs. 22,000/-
Per Semester
Registration FeeRs. 5500/-Rs. 5500/-
Tuition FeeRs. 79,000/-Rs.6,800 per credit hour, 51,000 per semester. For MS students, Tuition Fee will be charged @7.5 credit hour per semester for 4 semesters.
Examination FeeRs. 4000/-
Total at Time of the AdmissionRs. 103,000/-Rs. 78,500/-
Total Per SemesterRs. 110,500/-Rs. 56,500/-

Points to be Noted:

  • Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.
  • Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.
  • For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged from Master Level Programs @ Rs. 5000/- and from MS programs @ Rs. 3000/-.

Ph.D. Programs

COMSATS is one of the very few institutes that cater to a large volume of Ph.D. candidates. There are 18 Ph.D. programs to choose from across various campuses in Pakistan. This section of the article entails the list of Ph.D. programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability, and of course, the fee structure.

List of Programs: 

Following is a comprehensive list of all graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

ProgramsEligibility CriteriaOffered At:
Ph.D.  (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Bio-sciences)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Biotechnology)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Abbottabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Registration with PEC is preferred.
Lahore Campus Only
Ph.D. (Chemistry)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Ph.D. (Computer Engineering)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Registration with PEC is preferred.
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Computer Science)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Wah Campus
Ph.D. (Electrical Engineering)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Registration with PEC is preferred.
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Wah Campus
Ph.D. (Environmental Sciences)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Abbottabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Management Sciences)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Abbottabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
  • Wah Campus
Ph.D. (Mathematics)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Ph.D. (Meteorology)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Microbiology and Immunology)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Molecular Genetics)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Islamabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Pharmacy)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Abbottabad Campus Only
Ph.D. (Physics)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
  • Islamabad Campus
  • Lahore Campus
Ph.D. (Statistics)Following is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Lahore Campus Only
Ph.D. in Development StudiesFollowing is the eligibility criteria:

  • MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.
  • Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.
  • Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.
  • GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60
Abbottabad Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the Ph.D. programs:

ParticularsPh.D. Programs
One Time
Admission FeeRs. 22,000/-
Per Semester
Registration FeeRs. 5500/-
Tuition FeeRs. 6,300/- per credit hour, Rs. 56,700/- per semester. For Ph.D. candidates, Tuition Fee will be charged @ 9 credit hours per semester for 6 semesters.
Examination Fee
Total at Time of the AdmissionRs. 84,200/-
Total Per SemesterRs. 62,200/-

Points to be Noted:

  • Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.
  • Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.
  • For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged @ Rs. 2000/- from Ph.D. Programs.

Admission Schedule:

As of right now, little has been announced by COMSATS for the fall admissions of 2020. With that said, here’s all that COMSATS will tell you regarding the admission dates:

  • Commencement of classes shall be from 1st Week of September 2020
  • Registration deadline is on the final week of August 2020

To know more about the admission schedule for a specific program, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

How To Apply:

Like all noteworthy institutes in Pakistan, COMSATS University also offers the online application facility to candidates. The online application is a rather elaborate process, here’s a step by step guide to get you through it:

  • Step – 1: Sign up and log in to your account on the admissions portal using a valid email address.
  • Step – 2: You’ll see a set of instructions and certain eligibility criteria that you have to carefully go through and agree with.
  • Step – 3: You’ll be asked to enter a few personal details such as your name, father/guardian name, date of birth, gender, nationality, CNIC, domicile, and mobile number.
  • Step – 4: Now you’ll be asked to enter your permanent address, mailing address, and guardian’s address. Provide the details accordingly.
  • Step – 5: Next up, you’ll be asked to provide your latest photo. You can choose from one of the decent portraits of yourself, upload it on the portal, crop it as per your liking, and you’re done. However, do choose and crop the photo whereby your face is clearly visible.
  • Step – 6: Then you’ll be asked to provide you prior education details. Fill them out accordingly.
  • Step – 7: Now you’ll be asked to enter your NTS details. If you have a valid NTS result available, enter the details in the portal. If you’ve registered for the NTS test center and have a roll-no for it, add it to the screen.
  • Step – 8: Now, you’ll be asked to select the program of your choosing. You’ll be able to select 7 different options.
  • Step – 9: Here, you’ll be asked to upload the scanned copies of your documents. The mandatory documents shall be mentioned on the page.
  • Step – 10: Now, you’ll come across an optional step whereby, you’ll be asked if you want to avail of the hostel and transport facility and how you came to know of the institute, etc. You can skip this entire step if you’d like.
  • Step – 11: Here you’ll be asked to enter the bank details with branch code after submitting the fee. Also, if you have or are looking to apply for NTS through CUI, then you must upload the NTS challan details as well. You can download the NTS challan form from https://bit.ly/3dMKJwu
  • Step – 12: Finally, once the application is complete, you can either go back and review the application to see if anything is missed or needs changing, or you can just click on “submit application” and wait for the decision to come.

Mind you, the decision usually takes a few days and that this application process is similar for all programs. If you have any questions pertaining to this matter, you could always visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

And that’s all there is to know prior to applying for admission to COMSATS University so far. It bears mentioning again that the dates have not yet been announced for the fall admission as of right now. To remain up to date on the whole situation, keep following the COMSATS university website.

Stick around for admission details of more of the top universities in Pakistan.

