COMSATS Admission 2020: Schedule, Programs, Eligibility Criteria, Semester Fee & Everything Else

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), previously known as COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), is a state-owned university with its main campus situated in the capital city, as well as other multiple campuses across Pakistan. COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) operates under the administration of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South.

The university came into existence in 1998 and was granted its first charter by the Government of Pakistan in the year 2000. The university was founded by Dr. Junaid Zaidi, who remained in the rector position till March of 2017. Dr. Junaid Zaidi was then replaced by Dr. Raheel Qamar.

Under Dr. Raheel Qamar’s rector-ship, the university underwent a major transition from being an institute of information technology to being a proper university with a new and improved governance structure.

Of all the top universities in Pakistan, COMSATS has quickly built a reputation for an academic juggernaut. With 7 campuses and a digital campus, around 38,500 students in all campuses, 20 departments, and 10 research centers, COMSATS is one of the most well-recognized universities in the country.

The university also has a fair few accolades to its name as well. The TIMES Higher Education (THE) world universities rankings 2020 placed CUI among 601-800 best universities in the world, whereas THE Emerging Economies Rankings 2020 ranked it at 159th, THE Asian University Rankings 2019 at 131st, and THE top young universities of the world in 2018 at between 150 and 200.

According to the QS World Universities Rankings 2021, CUI has been ranked among 801-1000 best universities in the world, and at number 5 in Pakistan of all the Pakistani universities ranked in the QS world rankings. Apart from all of this, COMSATS is generally regarded as one of the best institutes in the country.

All You Need to Know About Admissions

As mentioned before, COMSATS university has 20 departments and offers a huge variety of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs that the candidates can opt for. Each program has its own particular set of overall requirements.

Given that we are now amid the admission season, this article shall entail the details pertinent admission requirements against each program in a categorical fashion. Here are some of the important details that are to be accounted for, while applying for admission to the university:

Undergraduate:

COMSATS university offers a whole host of undergraduate programs in multiple campuses across Pakistan. However, some programs are specific to a particular campus. This section of the article entails the list of undergraduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability, the admission schedule, how you can apply for the programs, and the fee structure. So without further ado, let us dive in:

List of Programs:

Following is a comprehensive list of all undergraduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

Programs Eligibility Criteria Offered at: Masters of Mathematics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of B.A. or B.Sc. in mathematics with minimum 50% marks from a recognized institute.

No D grade or third division at any point in the academic career Sahiwal Campus

Attock Campus Bachelors of Architecture Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute.

The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well. Following are the selection criteria: 30% general merit: Metric/O-Levels: 3% Intermediate/A-Level: 12% NTS: 15% 70% CAT score: Writing: 10% Making/Drawing: 30% Interview: 30%

Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Bachelors of Design Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute.

The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well. Following are the selection criteria: 30% general merit: Metric/O-Levels: 3% Intermediate/A-Level: 12% NTS: 15% 70% CAT score: Writing: 10% Making/Drawing: 40% Interview: 20%

Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Bachelors of Fine Arts Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute.

The candidates must clear the departmental Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well. Islamabad Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Electrical (Electronics) Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) from a recognized institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus Bachelors of Science in Psychology Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Bachelors of Science in Business Administration Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute All Campuses Bachelors of Science in Bioinformatics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in pre-medical, pre-engineering or ICS with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Sahiwal Sahiwal Bachelors of Science in Biosciences Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Sahiwal Sahiwal Bachelors of Science in Biotechnology Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus Only. Bachelors of Science in Computer Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Attock Campus Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores. Abbottabad Campus

Sahiwal Campus

Wah Campus Bachelors of Science in Computer Science Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute All Campuses Bachelors of Science in Development Studies Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Economics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Vehari Campus Bachelors of Science in Electronics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Electrical (Power) Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores. Abbottabad Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Environmental Sciences Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus

Vehari Campus Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores Sahiwal Campus

Wah Campus Bachelors of Science in Physics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Bachelors of Science in Software Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute All Campuses Bachelors of Science in Accounting and Finance Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Vehari Campus

Sahiwal Campus

Wah Campus

Attock Campus Masters of Sciences in Economics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Vehari Campus Only Masters of Arts in English Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Vehari Campus Only Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus Masters of Public Administration Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of 14-year education with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Attock Campus Only Masters of Development Studies Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of 14-year education with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus Only Masters of Computer Science Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of 14-year education in relevant discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Vehari Campus

Sahiwal Campus

Wah Campus Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE)with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Sahiwal Campus

Attock Campus

Wah Campus Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute

Provision of latest and valid NTS test scores Lahore Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Statistics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Lahore Campus Only Bachelors of Science in English BS (English) Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Vehari Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Food Science and Nutrition Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in pre-medical with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute OR 3 Year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in food sciences and technology with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Sahiwal Campus Only Bachelors of Interior Design Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute.

The candidates must clear the Creative Aptitude Test (CAT) as well, which will be held by the government. Lahore Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Media & Communication Studies Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized institute Lahore Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Geology Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus Only Bachelors of Science in Geophysics Following is the Eligibility Criteria for the program: Completion of Intermediate or Equivalent in relevant subjects with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute OR Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute Abbottabad Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the undergraduate programs:

Particulars Engineering, Earth Sciences, and Pharmacy Programs Other BS Programs One-Time Charges Admission Fee Rs. 22,000/- Rs. 22,000/- Per-Semester Charges Registration Fee Rs. 5,500/- Rs. 5,500/- Tuition Fee Rs. 98,000/- Rs. 83,000/- Examination Fee Rs. 4,000/- Rs. 4,000/- Total During Admission Rs. 129,500/- Rs. 103,000/- Total Per Semester Rs. 107,500/- Rs. 110,500/-

Points to be Noted:

Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.

Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.

For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged from Undergraduate @Rs. 5000/-.

Graduate Programs:

Much like the undergraduate programs, there’s a huge variety of programs that the candidates can choose from, except that this list is slightly larger. You can choose from 35+ programs that the candidates can get their Master’s degree in. This section of the article entails the list of graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability and of course, the fee structure.

List of Programs:

Following is a comprehensive list of all graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

Programs Eligibility Criteria Offered At: MS(Banking & Finance) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus

Wah Campus MS(Biochemistry and Molecular Biology) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only. MS(Bioinformatics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only. MS(BioSciences) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Sahiwal Campus MS(Biotechnology) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only. MS(Chemical Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.

Registration from PEC is preferred Lahore Campus Only MS(Chemistry) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus MS(Computer Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.

Registration from PEC is preferred Islamabad Campus Only MS(Computer Science) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Sahiwal Campus

Lahore Campus

Attock Campus

Wah Campus MS (Development Studies) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only MS(Economics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Vehari Campus MS(Electrical Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.

Registration from PEC is preferred Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Attock Campus

Wah Campus MS(Environmental Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50.

Registration from PEC is preferred Abbottabad Campus Only MS(Environmental Science) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus

Vehari Campus MS( Health Informatics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Information Security) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Management Sciences) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. All Campuses MS(Mathematics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: BS (4 years) or MSc (2 years) or 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. All Campuses MS(Meteorology) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Microbiology and Immunology) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Molecular Genetics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Molecular Virology) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS (Pharmacy) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only MS Physics Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus MS(Project Management) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Attock Campus

Lahore Campus

Wah Campus MS(Remote Sensing & GIS) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Software Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Statistics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Lahore Campus Only MS English(Linguistics and Literature) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus MS (Conflict Peace and Development Studies) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only MS in Earth Sciences (App.Geology/App.Geophysics) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only MS in International Relations Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Islamabad Campus Only MS(Cyber Security) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Abbottabad Campus Only MS(Mechanical Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Sahiwal Campus

Wah Campus MS(Civil Engineering) Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Wah Campus Only MS Energy & Environmental Engineering Following is the Eligibility Criteria: 16 Years of Education in relevant subjects from a recognized institute, having scored a minimum of 2.5 CGPA out 4 or first division with no D grade or 3rd division in the academic career.

NTS GAT (General) with a minimum score of 50. Lahore Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the graduate programs:

Particulars Other Masters Level Programs MS Programs One Time Admission Fee Rs. 22,000/- Rs. 22,000/- Per Semester Registration Fee Rs. 5500/- Rs. 5500/- Tuition Fee Rs. 79,000/- Rs.6,800 per credit hour, 51,000 per semester. For MS students, Tuition Fee will be charged @7.5 credit hour per semester for 4 semesters. Examination Fee Rs. 4000/- – Total at Time of the Admission Rs. 103,000/- Rs. 78,500/- Total Per Semester Rs. 110,500/- Rs. 56,500/-

Points to be Noted:

Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.

Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.

For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged from Master Level Programs @ Rs. 5000/- and from MS programs @ Rs. 3000/-.

Ph.D. Programs

COMSATS is one of the very few institutes that cater to a large volume of Ph.D. candidates. There are 18 Ph.D. programs to choose from across various campuses in Pakistan. This section of the article entails the list of Ph.D. programs, eligibility criteria against each program, their campus wise availability, and of course, the fee structure.

List of Programs:

Following is a comprehensive list of all graduate programs, eligibility criteria against each program and their campus wise availability:

Programs Eligibility Criteria Offered At: Ph.D. (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Bio-sciences) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Biotechnology) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Abbottabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60

Registration with PEC is preferred. Lahore Campus Only Ph.D. (Chemistry) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus Ph.D. (Computer Engineering) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60

Registration with PEC is preferred. Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Computer Science) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Wah Campus Ph.D. (Electrical Engineering) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60

Registration with PEC is preferred. Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Wah Campus Ph.D. (Environmental Sciences) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Abbottabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Management Sciences) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus

Abbottabad Campus

Lahore Campus

Wah Campus Ph.D. (Mathematics) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Ph.D. (Meteorology) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Microbiology and Immunology) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Molecular Genetics) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Pharmacy) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Abbottabad Campus Only Ph.D. (Physics) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Islamabad Campus

Lahore Campus Ph.D. (Statistics) Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Lahore Campus Only Ph.D. in Development Studies Following is the eligibility criteria: MS or MPhil with 6 credit hour thesis in a relevant area from a recognized institute.

Minimum 3.00 out of 4 CGPA or 70% marks.

Students with a ‘D’ Grade or 3rd division in their academic career shall not be entertained.

GRE (Subject) as per HEC policy or NTS GAT (Subject) with a minimum score of 60 Abbottabad Campus Only

To know more about the admission parameters, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

Fee Structure:

Following is the fee structure for the Ph.D. programs:

Particulars Ph.D. Programs One Time Admission Fee Rs. 22,000/- Per Semester Registration Fee Rs. 5500/- Tuition Fee Rs. 6,300/- per credit hour, Rs. 56,700/- per semester. For Ph.D. candidates, Tuition Fee will be charged @ 9 credit hours per semester for 6 semesters. Examination Fee – Total at Time of the Admission Rs. 84,200/- Total Per Semester Rs. 62,200/-

Points to be Noted:

Fee rates are subject to revision in subsequent semesters.

Advance Tax @ 5% will be charged under section 236(1) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, where applicable.

For Each Additional semester, per credit hour fee will be charged @ Rs. 2000/- from Ph.D. Programs.

Admission Schedule:

As of right now, little has been announced by COMSATS for the fall admissions of 2020. With that said, here’s all that COMSATS will tell you regarding the admission dates:

Commencement of classes shall be from 1st Week of September 2020

Registration deadline is on the final week of August 2020

To know more about the admission schedule for a specific program, visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

How To Apply:

Like all noteworthy institutes in Pakistan, COMSATS University also offers the online application facility to candidates. The online application is a rather elaborate process, here’s a step by step guide to get you through it:

Step – 1: Sign up and log in to your account on the admissions portal using a valid email address.

Step – 2: You’ll see a set of instructions and certain eligibility criteria that you have to carefully go through and agree with.

Step – 3: You’ll be asked to enter a few personal details such as your name, father/guardian name, date of birth, gender, nationality, CNIC, domicile, and mobile number.

Step – 4: Now you’ll be asked to enter your permanent address, mailing address, and guardian’s address. Provide the details accordingly.

Step – 5: Next up, you’ll be asked to provide your latest photo. You can choose from one of the decent portraits of yourself, upload it on the portal, crop it as per your liking, and you’re done. However, do choose and crop the photo whereby your face is clearly visible.

Step – 6: Then you’ll be asked to provide you prior education details. Fill them out accordingly.

Step – 7: Now you’ll be asked to enter your NTS details. If you have a valid NTS result available, enter the details in the portal. If you’ve registered for the NTS test center and have a roll-no for it, add it to the screen.

Step – 8: Now, you’ll be asked to select the program of your choosing. You’ll be able to select 7 different options.

Step – 9: Here, you’ll be asked to upload the scanned copies of your documents. The mandatory documents shall be mentioned on the page.

Step – 10: Now, you’ll come across an optional step whereby, you’ll be asked if you want to avail of the hostel and transport facility and how you came to know of the institute, etc. You can skip this entire step if you’d like.

Step – 11: Here you’ll be asked to enter the bank details with branch code after submitting the fee. Also, if you have or are looking to apply for NTS through CUI, then you must upload the NTS challan details as well. You can download the NTS challan form from https://bit.ly/3dMKJwu

Step – 12: Finally, once the application is complete, you can either go back and review the application to see if anything is missed or needs changing, or you can just click on “submit application” and wait for the decision to come.

Mind you, the decision usually takes a few days and that this application process is similar for all programs. If you have any questions pertaining to this matter, you could always visit http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/ or send your queries to [email protected]

And that’s all there is to know prior to applying for admission to COMSATS University so far. It bears mentioning again that the dates have not yet been announced for the fall admission as of right now. To remain up to date on the whole situation, keep following the COMSATS university website.

Stick around for admission details of more of the top universities in Pakistan.