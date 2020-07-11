Govt. Promotes 10 PAF Officers to the Rank of Air Vice-Marshal

The federal government has promoted 1 Air Vice-Marshal to the rank of Air Marshal and 10 Air Commodores to the rank of Air Vice-Marshals in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

According to details, Air Vice-Marshal Aamir Masood has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Moreover, 7 out of the 10 newly promoted Air Vice-Marshals belong to the General Duty Pilot (GDP) branch while the remaining are from PAF’s engineering branch.

Officers promoted from the GDP branch are Air Vice-Marshals Amir Rashid, S Fauad Masud Hatmi, Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Zaffar Aslam, Muhammad Sarfraz, Kazim Hammad, and Shakil Ghazanfar.

Officers promoted from the engineering branch are Air Vice-Marshals Irfan Zaheer, Asif Maqsood, and Muhammad Amir Hayat.