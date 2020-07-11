Govt’s Project Monitoring and Evaluation Needs to be Revamped: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review the Monitoring and Evaluation System of his ministry.

Members of the Planning Commission advisory committee, MNA Najeeb Haroon, CEO HUBCO Khalid Mansoor, and Chairman Pakistan Software House association Mr. Syed Ahmad and senior officials of the ministry participated in the meeting.

Asad Umar the Minister said that the project Monitoring & Evaluation System (PMES) needs to be strengthened to provide real-time updates on the progress of the projects, for timely and evidence-based decision-making. He directed the Monitoring & Evaluation wing of the Ministry to utilize the expertise of members of the Advisory Committee to implement a system that is modern, professional and according to the best global practices

It may be recalled that upon the directions of the Prime Minister, the PM Inspection Commission had carried out a review of PSDP.

The commission shared its findings with the Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives. Based on their finding and recommendations, the Minister directed the PD&SI Division to revamp its monitoring mechanism to make it more effective. Advice is also being sought from members of Planning Commission Advisory Committee in this regard.