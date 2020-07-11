July 12th: 2,752 New Cases, 65 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 2,752 new coronavirus cases in the country, one above from 2,751 cases that we had reported a day ago. A total of 23,569 samples were tested yesterday.

Pakistan’s seven day rolling average has now come down to 3,003, down almost 15% from 3,500 seven day rolling average we had last week.

Yesterday Sindh reported 1,468 new cases where 48% of the cases or 718 positive tests were reported from Karachi only.

If you may recall, Karachi used to share around 85% of Sindh’s total cases a couple of weeks ago, now has gone down to around 50-60% average, which is more worrying as higher number of cases are emerging in rural Sindh where health facilities aren’t as good as Karachi. Higher number of cases there (in rural Sindh) may get worse and with severe outcomes.

Punjab reported 730 new cases, up from 674 cases it reported a day ago.

Balochistan’s daily cases dropped down to just 29 yesterday, as the CM of the province revealed that some 16 districts there didn’t report a single case of over a week now. Not to mention, Balochistan’s daily cases once crossed 500 mark, but it appears the disease has been contained by a good margin there.

KP and Islamabad yesterday reported 369 and 98 new daily cases respectively.

4,042 patients recovered from the viral yesterday as total number of recoveries reached 153,134 or 61.16% of all reported cases.

Number of active cases dropped further down to 88,094 or a level we previously had on June 14th, 2020.

Number of critical patients dropped to 2,156, or almost half of what we had last month; indicating that the burden on hospitals has halved in one month and the over-all situation is stabilizing.

As Dr. Yasmeen Rashid yesterday said, the outbreak in Pakistan seems to be over and the good thing is that we passed it while our lock-downs were not in place. This essentially means that the curve flattened more naturally as compared to through forced lock-downs in various other countries.

However, the rate at which down-ward dip is happening is slow — that’s probably because its happening organically — and due to this slowness we need to be more vigilant as things could rebound anytime. We need to continue taking precautionary measures (which we aren’t by the way) till its all over or a vaccine is commercially rolled out.

More in below table and graphs: