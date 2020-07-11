Xiaomi is Gearing Up to Launch a Phone, Mi Band, TV & More Next Week

Xiaomi has a whole list of gadgets planned for a global launch. There is a smartphone, a wearable, a vehicle, and much more coming, and the launch date has just been confirmed on Twitter.

The brand has uploaded a teaser image on Twitter that confirms July 15, 2020, as the launch date and also shows some of the devices planned for this event.

The second 2 in “2020” has a phone camera in the top half, which looks a lot like that of the Redmi 9. The phone is only available in Spain and not even in China as of now, and is certainly not available globally. The bottom half of the same 2 shows a Bluetooth speaker, which could be the Mi Smart Home Hub.

The rest of the numbers are quite easy to guess. The last zero hints at the Mi TV Master, the company’s first premium Smart TV that was unveiled a while ago with a 120Hz display. The cable around the TV’s icons could be the Mi TV Stick HDMI dongle that arrived in Europe recently.

The first two and zero are clearly showing an electric scooter, maybe the Mi Scooter 2, and the new Mi Band (Mi Band 5). The Mi Scooter 2 could be accompanied by the Mi Scooter 2 Pro or the 1S/1 Lite.

The global launch event will be live-streamed on several platforms on July 15. Watch this space for more on the launch event.