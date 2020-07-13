Bank Alfalah Islamic & IBA Launch Scholarships for Undergraduate Students

Bank Alfalah Islamic and the Institute of Business Administration have announced the Alfalah Islamic Scholarship Program to provide financial assistance for five fresh undergraduate students for their entire first year.

The MoU for this initiative was signed by Atif Bajwa, CEO and President of Bank Alfalah and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, at a ceremony held at Bank Alfalah Head Office.

Under this agreement, Bank Alfalah Islamic will be contributing Rs. 850,000 each for a total of Rs. 4.2 million to seed the fund to support students on the basis of academic excellence, personal circumstances or economic hardship. The scholarships will be awarded on a case-by-case basis, and funding can cover complete educational expenses such as admission, tuition, hostel and books to support deserving students in furthering their education.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & President Bank Alfalah, Mr. Atif Bajwa said,

The launch of the Alfalah Islamic Scholarship Program not only reaffirms Bank Alfalah’s commitment of giving back to the society, but is also in line with our vision of building a future for Pakistan where our youth has access to quality education. At this time when many families are struggling financially, we have launched this initiative to allow bright, young talent to pursue their education without any obstacles. We believe supporting these students goes beyond investing in their individual futures. Their success is the country’s success, and we want to do all that we can to help them. We couldn’t have had a better partner than IBA for this.

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA said,