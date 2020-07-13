Complete Guide on How to Get Cash Refunds for PSL 5 Matches

The tickets refund process of the 10 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors, or rescheduled due to COVID-19 starts today, PCB said in a media release.

The refund will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1

During the first phase, which runs from 13th July to 5th August, the tickets of the five group matches – held behind closed doors following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country – along with the 29th February washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned.

Phase 2

The second phase will run from 6-29th August during which the tickets of the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the Final will be repaid.

ALSO READ

PCB Starts PSL 5 Ticket Refund Process

The six-week-long refund process is the only opportunity for all customers to receive their refunds.

Timings, Refunds Centers & What to Bring

The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm from the designated TCS Express Centres in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Burewala, Chakwal, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Khanewal, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mian Channu, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Raiwind, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Vehari.

To avail the cash refund, the ticket holders will be required to provide original, untampered tickets which will be validated by the TCS staff.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, wearing masks has been made mandatory for entering the TCS Express Centres for the ticket holders and they will be required to strictly adhere to the government provided guidelines.

ALSO READ

Franchises & PCB to Reschedule Remaining PSL 5 Matches Despite Losses Worth Millions

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB is looking to organize the remaining PSL matches in November this year, however, it will result in losses worth millions to the board.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.