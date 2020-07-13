Decision Reserved on Umar Akmal’s 3-Year Ban Case

After independent hearing of Umar Akmal’s case, the verdict has been reserved.

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reserved his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal after listening to the arguments of both sides on Monday.

On 27th April, the Chairman of PCB’s Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

The exact time and date of when the decision will be made public have not been communicated by the board. The PCB has also said that it will not comment on the matter until the decision is made public.

The PCB had suspended the cricketer right before the start of the PSL 5, barring him to take part in any cricket-related activity until it finalized the anti-corruption investigation against Akmal. On 19th May, Umar Akmal had filed an appeal against the length of the ban, hoping to get it reduced.

