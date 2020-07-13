Hardee’s Branch in Karachi Sealed

Hardee’s Shaheed-e-Millat branch in Karachi has been sealed for violating lockdown restrictions. The fast-food restaurant remained open after lockdown hours and failed to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Not only was it sealed until further orders, but the fast-food chain was also fined Rs. 300,000, said the Karachi East Assistant Commissioner.

ALSO READ

Monal Restaurant Sealed for Illegal Damage to the Environment

On July 1, the Sindh government had extended the lockdown for another fifteen days, with businesses allowed to operate until 7 pm. People can order takeaway from restaurants only in specific hours. However, home delivery is allowed until 11 pm.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Allows Markets & Malls to be Reopened Across Pakistan

Citizens have been instructed not to unnecessarily leave their homes from 7 pm to 6 am and wear a face mask in public.

Sindh has so far reported 103,820 coronavirus cases, while 1,747 people have died because of it.