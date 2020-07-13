Govt Makes Up to Rs. 25 Million in Loans Available to Youth

Entrepreneurs from IT and Ecommerce sectors can avail loans of up to Rs. 25 million under the PM Kamyab Jawan Program.

In this regard, the State Bank of Pakistan has spelled out the eligibility of entrepreneurs and the facility they can avail from the banks. It will promote the emerging sector IT and Ecommerce in Pakistan which is seeing exceptional growth during the COVID-19 lockdown. As a result, not only are companies recording growth but employment opportunities are also being generated.

However, companies are lacking funds to expand their business and meet the local demand of the market.

Eligibility of Borrowers

All men/women possessing a CNIC, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential are eligible. For IT/ E-Commerce related businesses, the lower age limit will be 18 years.

Small and medium enterprises (startups and existing businesses) as per the definition of SBP and owned by youth as per the above-mentioned age brackets are also eligible.

For IT/E-Commerce related businesses, at least matriculation or equivalent education will be required.

Loan Facility

Loans could be provided to borrowers up to 8 years with a maximum grace period of up to one year.

The size of the loan is segregated into three tiers:

Tier 1 (T1) loans- Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 1 million

Tier 2 (T2) loans- Above Rs. 1 million and up to Rs 10 million

Tier 3 (T3) loans-Above Rs. 10 million and up to Rs 25 million

Loans could be obtained under long term loans for machinery and equipment/working capital loan/running finance, and leasing of business on wheels for 2/3/4-wheel locally manufactured vehicles.

The banks are advised to gear up their systems for the successful implementation of this scheme and to avoid misuse of the scheme. Eligible borrowers may apply for the loans immediately after the formal launch of the scheme by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Further details could be viewed here.