Pakistani Software Startup “Social Champ” Raises $225,000 Investment

Social Champ, a Pakistani SaaS startup making waves in the field of social media, has received $225,000 worth of investment from an angel investor despite the prevailing financial crunch during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In March last year, Social Champ had raised $100,000 during the Wadi Accelerator Program, a seed-stage fund and accelerator program founded by the Oman Tech Fund.

Founded in 2015, Social Champ is an online tool that enables influencers, marketers, and SMEs to manage their social media accounts from a single platform.

Social Champ allows its users to schedule and automate their social media posts, publish them in bulk, and engage with fans on different social media platforms using its web and mobile-based platform.

The Karachi-based company also provides valuable insights, analytics, and reports to its users in order to help them track their progress and make key decisions.

To date, more than 6,000 users have signed up to Social Champ and published over 40 million posts.