PIA Increases Flights on Domestic Routes

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to increase the number of flights on domestic routes.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the growing and improved domestic travel demand after the national carrier announced to reduce the domestic fares amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ

Hardee’s Branch in Karachi Sealed for Violating SOPs

According to details, the number of flights will be increased for Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.

In this regard, 2 flights will be scheduled between Islamabad and Karachi while 1 flight will be operated between Karachi and Lahore every day.

A spokesperson for the PIA has said the national carrier will start special flights to and from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Central Asia in the coming days.

ALSO READ

Decision Reserved on Umar Akmal’s 3-Year Ban Case

Meanwhile, PIA resumed flights to the UAE over the weekend.

However, PIA has made it mandatory for all Pakistan passengers traveling on outbound flights to have a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test within 96 hours of the flight.

Last week, PIA announced to decrease the fares for all domestic flights for the second time in a week. The national flag carrier fixed the one-way fare at Rs. 11,525, including taxes, for all local destinations.