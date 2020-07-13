PSX Returns to Standard Operating Timings From Today

Pakistan Stock Exchange has returned to the standard operating hours from today, Monday, July 13, 2020.

The Designated Time Schedule (DTS) has been set from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm from Monday to Thursday. The trade rectification session has been extended by 15 Minutes.

On Friday, the market will operate with two sessions from 9:15 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

This is a positive development for the Stock Market and will encourage investors and market participants to fully take part in Capital Market related activities.

MD PSX, Mr. Farrukh Khan, speaking about the reversion to normal timings at the Exchange, said,