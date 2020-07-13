PSX Returns to Standard Operating Timings From Today

Pakistan Stock Exchange has returned to the standard operating hours from today, Monday, July 13, 2020.
The Designated Time Schedule (DTS) has been set from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm from Monday to Thursday. The trade rectification session has been extended by 15 Minutes.
On Friday, the market will operate with two sessions from 9:15 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
This is a positive development for the Stock Market and will encourage investors and market participants to fully take part in Capital Market related activities.
MD PSX, Mr. Farrukh Khan, speaking about the reversion to normal timings at the Exchange, said,
It is with great pleasure that I announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange is reverting to normal market timings. This will help propagate normal market activities and is an encouraging development for the post-COVID-19 economy. This gives positive vibes for flattening of the curve in terms of the pandemic. The Government, SECP, and SBP have taken numerous steps in the current year which are having a positive impact on the Capital Markets of Pakistan.