Punjab University Increases Exam and Registration Fees by 10%

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic crunch, Punjab University (PU) has raised registration and other examination fees by 10% for all off-campus students.

According to details, PU’s syndicate ratified the proposal of an increase in fees during its latest meeting as the institute explored ways to overcome the financial crisis triggered by a cut in the annual budget of the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC).

A high ranking PU official, on the condition of anonymity, has said that the recent increase in fees was inevitable after the cut in HEC’s annual funding as the syndicate viewed the move as the only way to pay salaries to examiners and other staff members.

The registration fee for BA/BSc exams has been increased to Rs. 4,090 from Rs. 3,720. Meanwhile, the examination fee for BA and BSc exams has been raised to Rs. 5,490 from Rs. 5,000 and to Rs. 6,315 from Rs. 5,750 respectively.

A similar increase has been approved in the examination and registration fees for B.Com, MA, MSc, LLB, and M.Com.

On the other hand, PU last month announced to waive off all fees of regular students except for tuition fees keeping in view the detrimental economic repercussions of the pandemic. The latest decision by the PU has left all private students in a quandary.

Private students, including a significant number of female students from underprivileged and remote areas, have rejected the fee hike and demanded from the PU to roll back the latest decision.