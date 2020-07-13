USEFP to Accept Fulbright Scholarship Applications for 2021 Without GRE

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced to accept applications for Fulbright Scholarship Program 2021 without the GRE score report.

USEFP has taken this decision to avoid any delays and ensure the 2021 Fulbright Program goes through despite all the challenges during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official statement, applicants who couldn’t appear in a GRE test due to the Coronavirus outbreak may apply for the Fulbright Program without the GRE score report.

However, they will be required to clear GRE or another English language test at a later date or before placement in case of selection.

Applicants who have valid GRE score reports are directed to submit them with their application.

Applicants having a minimum 3.5 CGPA are eligible to apply in the following fields.

Pure sciences

Management

Public Policy

Engineering

Technology

Energy

Finance

Business

Economics

A minimum of 3.0 CGPA is required to apply in all other fields.

Fulbright applications without the final transcripts of all educational degrees will be considered incomplete and rejected.

Moreover, transcripts that do not explain the grading system of the institute will not be accepted for the Fulbright Program 2021.

USEFP has fixed 22 July 2020 as the deadline for the Fulbright Scholarship Program 2021.