MOL Discovers Gas & Condensate in Kohat

MOL, as the operator of TAL Block in Pakistan, has made a new gas and condensate discovery. The TAL block is an oil field located in the Kohat district and this is the 13th discovery of MOL in Pakistan in 21 years.

According to the official press release, the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well successfully reached a total depth of 4,939m on 23 May 2020. Upon testing the well flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart & Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 BOEPD (16.12 MMscf/d and 3240 bpd respectively), with flowing well-head pressure of 4,476 PSI at 32/64” choke.

Further testing of the well is ongoing, the statement added. Dr. Berislav Gašo, MOL Group’s E&P EVP commented:

I am delighted to announce that we have made another discovery in Pakistan. This new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in a deeper reservoir in the TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities. The Mamikhel South-1 discovery will also help to improve the energy security of the country from indigenous resources. We are thankful to our Joint Venture partners as well as the Government of Pakistan for their continued support.

MOL has a proven track record of successfully operating in Pakistan’s upstream sector for 21 years and holds equity stakes in four blocks in the country. It has made 13 oil, gas and condensate discoveries in Pakistan since 2000 and discovered over 400 million BOE hydrocarbon reserves.

As the operating shareholder MOL is responsible for 89 MBOEPD gross productions (as of Q1 2020) in the TAL block, one of the largest hydrocarbon producing blocks in the country, where MOL has 8.4% share.

MOL’s partners in the Joint Venture consortium are OGDCL, PPL, POL, and GHPL. MOL Pakistan is the country’s second-largest producer of LPG, crude oil, and condensate. As the operator, it currently addresses around 9% of the natural gas needs of Pakistan, 25 % of oil and condensate needs, and 22% of LPG.

It aims to transform its E&P division into an international platform and the new discovery strengthens this ambition further. Currently, MOL Group has an upstream presence in 14 countries with production activities in 9 of them.

Besides its core region, Central & Eastern Europe (Hungary and Croatia), MOL has a well-established presence and partnerships in the CIS region (Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan), the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan as well as the North Sea region (UK, Norway).

ProPakistani has contacted MOL Pakistan directly and is waiting for the response.