NA Passes Resolution to Teach Quran With Translation to All University Students

The National Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution for teaching the Holy Quran in universities across the country.

The resolution was tabled by Minister Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan during a session of the National Assembly convened under the chairmanship of Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The resolution mentioned that the Quran should be taught with translation at universities in provinces that currently do not do so.

The resolution says that by reading the Urdu translation of the Holy Quran, the young generation will explore new avenues of knowledge.

The development has come days after the Punjab government introduced a new Quran course, making it mandatory for students of all public and private universities to learn Urdu translation of the Holy Quran.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar issued a notification in this regard, which says that the new Quran course will be mandatory for everyone, and no student will be awarded the degree without completing and passing the course.