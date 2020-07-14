OPPO Redefines the A-Series User Experience with OPPO A92

OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, introduces the new handset of A-series, OPPO A92 today. Coming with a refreshing design and powerful settings in both hardware and software, OPPO A92 aims to deliver advanced technology in everyday usage scenarios. The A Series of OPPO is widely loved by young people around the world, OPPO A92 is built standing on user’s needs.

With a large capacity of 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 5000mAh Battery, it levels up the fundamental capabilities. Together with magnificent 1080P Neo-Display and 48MP AI Quad Camera, OPPO A92 stands out as a full package, offering trendy and dynamic technologies, design, and experience.

“OPPO’s A Series has collected impressive popularity since its debut, OPPO A92’s launch is to further serve the young group with a versatile and powerful product designed in trendy style and most updated tech features. We have noticed the remarkable market changes in the past few years,” said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED.

“The rise of visual expression seeing in social media platform, and the technological advancement utilized in the entertainment experience. We hope OPPO A92 can help the young generation to cope with the changes in their lives, find their personal expression style, and shine at every important moment of life,” he added.

Powerful Settings to Deliver Smooth and Dynamic Performance

Committed to user-centric philosophy, OPPO A92 is packed with 8GB RAM+128GB ROM to ensure system speed and smoothness. The Standard 8 GB LPDDR4X Memory granted OPPO A92 to run without any lag. UFS 2.1 Storage comes standard with faster continuous reading performance.

Powered by Qualcomm 665, OPPO A92 is pumped with upgraded features in lower power consumption. Meanwhile, Hyper Boost efficiently improves the handset’s performance on the system level. You will experience a fluid gaming experience with an intelligent frame rate.

To support the powerful system performance, a 5000 mAh Battery is embedded together with the 18W Fast Charge, which enables OPPO A92 to easily help you get through the day. It also supports reverse charging, allowing you to charge a friend’s phone. Thanks to the reliable long-lasting battery life, the mobile phone’s service life is prolonged with less charging and discharging.

OPPO A92 offers an amazing audio-visual banquet with many more surprising features. The Dual Stereo Speakers are set on the top and bottom respectively to boost the surrounding sound effect. Together with the Dirac 2.0 Sound Effect, OPPO A92 can automatically switch between different sound scenarios, allowing users to immediately enter another world when they turn on the immersive audio.

As OPPO’s latest iteration of its customized Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7.1 obtains a lightweight designing language and aims to create an ultimate aesthetic and delightful experience. Multiple modes are supported on OPPO A92 to help users juggle between different aspects of life, including a Simple Mode that shows only the current task in large font, OPPO A92 helps you to prioritize and efficiently organize tasks on your phone, making life much easier.

Artistic Design to Bring Fresh Experiences to Your Eyes and Hands

To better match the lifestyle and tastes of the young users, OPPO has made some innovative adjustments while designing OPPO A92.

Adopting a 6.5-inch 1080P Neo-Display, OPPO A92 takes the flagship design language to the next level. With a front camera embedded, it comes with an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% and only 1.73 mm bezels on left and right. The resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and 405 PPI pixel density has exceeded the recognition limit of human eyes, achieving ultra-immersive visual experience.

Holding the Eye Protection Certification by TüV Rheinland, the Eye Care Mode of OPPO A92 can effectively filter out the blue light of the screen, which will significantly reduce the harm to the users’ eyes, ensuring more comfort when using.

For the first time, a Constellation Design is applied to OPPO products. With 3D Quad-curve design, OPPO A92’s curvature on the back is greatly optimized, leading to a rounder and a more comfortable handgrip. Even with a large battery installed, OPPO A92 weighs 192g with a good ergonomic grip.

Inspired by the changing color of the polar sky, OPPO A92 comes with two stunning colors – Aurora purple and Twilight black, resembling the changing of the sky from day to night, while the well-placed light streaks shimmer with every move, just like the constellation shining through colors of the sky.

A C-shaped camera layout is adopted on OPPO’s handset to stay in line with the overall designing language. The four rear cameras are integrated together and arranged in the form of a letter C, along with the well-designed flash, just like a constellation shining on the magnificent polar sky. The rectangle is almost the same aspect ratio of the mobile phone, keeping a harmonious layout of the cameras.

Side Fingerprint Unlock is also new to the series. On OPPO A92, the Power Button and Fingerprint Recognition Button are integrated on one side, devoting to an intact and simple overall back design. Located on the side, unlocking saves you the trouble to smudge the screen with fingerprints or even pick it up. It is also faster than on-screen fingerprint unlocking with a higher recognition rate.

48 MP AI Quad Camera to Capture All Shining Moments

OPPO A92 with 48 MP AI Quad Camera is a complete package of all the trending photography features. 48 MP Ultra HD Main Camera with ½” Extra-large Sensor brings high-resolution imaging capability and high resolving capability, providing users with an on-the-go photography device to explore better-detailed clarity in images.

Assisted by wide-angle distortion optimization, the 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens of 119.1° can widen your horizon in hand and capture life moments without cutting anyone or anything out; no matter if you are shooting scenery or shooting in small spaces. Ultra-Night Mode 2.0 together with the F1.7 large aperture on the main camera provides users night scene photos that exceed the brightness and details human eyes can see.

With superior low-light performance and a wider dynamic range, OPPO A92 in handheld mode can create a single night scene image by combining 3-8 images of different dimness, optimizing the ultimate clarity and clearness.

Powered by 16 MP front camera and f2.0 large-aperture, OPPO’s self-developed AI Beautification can reveal your natural beauty in a delicate way. The algorithm can automatically identify age and gender to create more customized and natural selfies with refined and beautiful skin. Coming with a more delicate skin effect and a smoother contour effect, users can easily obtain their own style in different scenes and lighting conditions.

With the booming of short video platforms and vlogging lifestyle becoming mainstream, OPPO A92 is designed into an on-the-go filming handset which makes high-quality video shooting and editing more accessible. 4K Video Shooting will deliver high-quality videos that are clearer, more stable, with more vivid colors and no latency, as today’s users are asking for.

The imaging capability under distinctive lighting contrast has been optimized profoundly. Whether under strong sunlight or at night, flaws like noise and color distortion will be significantly reduced. As one of OPPO’s signature features, Video Stability is also embedded on OPPO A92 to help users cope up with moving and shaking scenarios. Moreover, Wide Angle Video is added to obtain an even wider field of view.

With OPPO’s self-developed smart editing App Sloop and diversified video filters, users can make their movie-like video ideas come true and become their own directors of life.

Market Availability

Priced at PKR 39,999 OPPO A92 will be on sale from 13th July 2020 and will be available to book online on OPPO’s official website.

To order visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/