Pakistan to Locally Produce International Standard Cardiac Stents for 1/4th The Price

Following the great success of made in Pakistan ventilators, the Ministry of Science and Technology is now going to make stents for heart disease treatment.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, confirmed this while speaking to a news channel on Monday. He said that a summary has been prepared and sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) for approval. The manufacturing is expected to begin next week after approval.

This is a significant development for the country’s health sector as international standard stents will now be manufactured in Pakistan for the first time. Each indigenously-built stent will cost Rs. 80,000 compared to Rs. 0.3 million for imported stents, he said.

Earlier in March this year, the drug regulatory body issued a license to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to manufacture cardiac stents.

Speaking to media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the development is part of the reform process in DRAP.

SAPM said that the move will result in lowering the stents’ price while generating a positive impact on the market and the users.