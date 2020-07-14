Someone With Laser Lights is Trying to Cause an Accident Near Peshawar Airport

The administration of Bacha Khan International Airport has registered a complaint with authorities against people projecting laser lights on aircraft.

After the recurrence of such incidents, the administration finally decided to take up the matter with the concerned department as it was a matter of flight safety. A letter in this regard was written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home secretary and police, demanding stern action against the incidents.

ALSO READ

PIA Aircraft Avoids Disaster After Engine Damage During Landing at Lahore Airport

The airport manager said that at least seven incidents projection of laser lights towards incoming and departing airplanes have been reported this year, frightening the cockpit crew, especially of the foreign airlines.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) rules 1994 prohibit illumination of any such light which can be mistaken for an aeronautical ground.

The pilots of several carriers have complained about the disturbance caused by such technologies that affect the ‘flight operations and distracted the maneuverability of pilots.’

ALSO READ

PIA to Lose Rs. 33 Billion Due to UK, EU & US Flight Bans

It noted that the KP chief secretary’s orders regarding the removal of laser beams installed outside various restaurants on Ring Road Peshawar, Kohat, and Lachi are yet to be implemented.

The airport administration requested authorities to take remedial and precautionary measures to avoid such occurrences in the future with the flight safety point of view.