This Video Highlights the Key Diplomatic Achievements of PM Imran Khan

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has released a documentary that details the diplomatic successes of Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark the completion of 2 years of the premier since assuming office.

The documentary highlights several key instances where PM Imran Khan emerged as a prominent leader at the global stage including his relentless efforts to block Indian plans to isolate Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

Here are some notable achievements of PM Imran Khan on the diplomatic front.

Countering India’s Efforts to Isolate Pakistan

After the Indian PM Narendra Modi pledged to alienate Pakistan on the global front, PM Imran Khan invited leaders of major regional and global stakeholders on an official visit of Pakistan.

International leaders who have visited Pakistan since then include the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Facilitating the Afghan Peace Process

Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has played a central role in the Afghan peace process, proving that Pakistan advocates regional stability.

During the last 2 years, Pakistan not only facilitated the talks between the Taliban and the US by bringing the former to the table but it also urged Afghan leadership to start an inter-Afghan dialogue to achieve long-lasting peace in the country.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the US State Department, also made numerous visits to Pakistan in this period and lauded Pakistan’s role as the facilitator of the talks between the two stakeholders.

Easing Tensions Between Iran and Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan embarked on a visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia to defuse escalated tensions between Iran and Saudi after a flare-up of violence which saw both countries targeting each other’s oil facilities.

PM Imran met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei before calling on Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both sides welcomed Pakistan’s initiative for peace and regional stability and pledged to hold bilateral meetings after years of turbulent relations.

Resumption of International Sports in Pakistan

After more than a decade, Pakistan witnessed the first international test match on its soil in December 2019 thanks to the efforts of PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan also hosted the Kabaddi World Cup in February 2020 in which 9 countries participated.

Moreover, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was also completely organized in Pakistan for the first time ever though it came to a premature end due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan Declared as the #1 Tourist Destination

Condé Nast Traveller, a leading luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, declared Pakistan as the top country for tourism in 2020 while Forbes included Pakistan in its “Best under the radar places to visit in 2020” list. The British Backpackers Society declared Pakistan as World’s 3rd highest potential adventure destination for 2020.

Portugal, the UK, Norway, and the US declared Pakistan a safe tourist destination for their citizens. Pakistan also received plenty of endorsement from foreign travel enthusiasts encouraging more and more people to visit Pakistan in the last 2 years.

In addition to this, the incumbent PTI government introduced an E-visa policy for 175 countries and visa on arrival policy for 50 more. The condition on foreign tourists to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) before visiting a tourist destination was also abolished.

Kashmir Issue Took Center Stage Again

The Kashmir issue had taken a back seat during the previous tenures. PM Imran Khan vowed to raise the issue on every global platform. The premier in his address at the United Nations said that the world can never achieve peace without solving Kashmir issue as he urged the leaders to take action against India’s repressive tactics in Kashmir.

While Indian PM Narendra Modi unequivocally stated that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, PM Imran Khan managed to garner the support of the US President, Donald Trump, as he offered to mediate between both countries on Kashmir conflict.

As a result, international media and human rights watchdogs started uncovering blatant violations of human rights by the Indian armed forces in Kashmir.

Besides, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the then Malaysian PM Dr. Mahathir Mohamad during their separate visits to Pakistan vowed to support Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir issue earlier this year.

Evading FATF Blacklisting

Indian military and civilian leadership always pushed for Pakistan’s inclusion in the FATF’s blacklist of countries that fail to meet international standards in curbing financial crimes.

However, FATF plenary meeting held in Paris in April this year decided not to blacklist Pakistan.

Instead, the global financial watchdog extended Pakistan’s deadline for complying with its conditions till September 2020 amidst the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus around the world, shattering Indian dreams to see Pakistan listed as a terrorist state.

Here is the official video released by the PM Office