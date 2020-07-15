Controversy: Australian and Indian Boards Come Face to Face on World T20 Rights

A major controversy is around the corner as both Cricket Australia (CA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are trying to get the decision on hosting the next T20 World Cup in their favor.

As per the reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to postpone this year’s T20 World Cup to 2021 due to COVID-19. As per the original Future Tours Programme 2018-2023, India was to host the World T20 in 2021, however, if ICC decides to postpone the event, the 2021 edition will move to 2022.

As things stand, both India and Australia are hoping to host the event in 2021. Australian board claims that they have an automatic right to host the event, whereas the BCCI doesn’t want to burden itself by hosting two back to back mega-events in 2022 and 2023 (World T20 and Cricket World Cup).

The matters are to be discussed in two high-level back to back meetings this month. According to the reports, the broadcasters are also weighing in favor of India to host the World T20 in 2021 which can go against Australia.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.