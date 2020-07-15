Google Announces 100,000 Scholarships in Data Analytics, Project Management & More

In the wake of the current spike in unemployment caused by the ongoing global pandemic, Google has announced 100,000 need-based scholarships in data analytics, project management, and UX.

The certifications are being offered through the famous E-learning platform Coursera. The respective courses will be created and taught by Google employees and will not require a college degree. According to Google, these certifications can be completed within three to six months of commencement based on the speed at which the student studies and completes given tasks.

Google has also announced that the company will consider these certifications equivalent of a four-year college degree for related roles at the company. The company decided to offer these subjects based on their high-growth, high demand in the market, and high-paying careers.

Google’s Grow with Google and Google for Startups lead, Lisa Gevelber while explaining the new initiative said:

This is not revenue-generating for Google. There’s a small cost from the Coursera platform itself — the current pricing is $49 a month — but we want to ensure that anyone who wants to have this opportunity, can have it.

To avail of the scholarship, you will have to sign up through Coursera.

In other news, Kent Walker, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Google, recently announced that the search giant is also providing $10 million in Google.org grants to the YWCA, NPower, and JFF to help workforce boards and nonprofits improve their job training programs and increase access to digital skills for women, veterans, and underserved Americans.