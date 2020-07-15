HEC Stops IBA Karachi From Accepting Admissions in Journalism Department

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has barred the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi from accepting admissions in Masters of Science in Journalism due to the absence of its Ph.D. faculty.

Recently in June HEC had ordered the Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) department of IBA to stop admitting in Master of Science in Journalism over lack of Ph.D. teachers.

“Do not give admission till you have Ph.D. faculty,” the HEC ordered IBA, after which the varsity halted the process of admissions in its journalism department.

ALSO READ

National Academy of Higher Education & US Embassy Launch Professional Development Webinars

IBA spokesperson Malahat confirmed that the Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) had stopped admissions for Masters on the instructions of the HEC.

However, he mentioned that the process might soon resume as services of a Ph.D. teacher have been obtained while another teacher will join the department in one to two months.

We have obtained the services of one Ph.D. teacher, while another one will join us in the next couple of months, after which the HEC condition will be fulfilled, and admission will be opened.

ALSO READ

Only 10% of IT Graduates Are Employable in Pakistan: Gallup

Malahat mentioned that the teaching process for the students enrolled in undergraduate or Masters’s programs will continue unhindered.

The department of CEJ was established during the tenure of former director Dr. Ishrat Hussain who now heads PM’s task force on institutional reforms. The department provides professional training to Pakistani journalists.