Internet & Cable TV Suspension in Karachi Extends to Other Cities

The Pakistan Cable Operators Association has announced that its strike against K-Electric would now extend to Hyderabad and Sukkur, saying that the cable outage would continue in Karachi as well.

As a protest, the cable services will be unavailable in three cities from 7 pm to 10 pm today. On Tuesday, the association protested against cutting down of their cable and internet wires by K-Electric staff by suspending their services for two hours (7-9 pm) in Karachi.

“We condemn the cutting down of our wires by K-Electric staff,” general secretary, Chaudhry Tahir, said as he accused K-Electric of blatant lies. Despite the fact that K-Electric was approached to give a three-year timeframe to service providers for them to shift their cables underground, the power utility is demonstrating high-handedness by constantly cutting down cables.

ALSO READ

Internet and TV Services Suspended in Karachi as Protest

As two private service providers get into a feud, the only suffering party is the end consumer. Both K-Electric and cable operators bill the consumers on a monthly basis despite offering poor services. To add insult to injury, there are regular outages of both cable and electricity all across the metropolis.

A cable operators representative has further warned that they would carry out a 2-hour symbolic protest throughout Pakistan if K-Electric does not refrain from cutting down the wires. The power company had earlier explained that using electricity poles for internet and cable wires is illegal and unsafe.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.