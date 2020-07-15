Online Ticket Reservation System of Pakistan Railways Goes Down Again

The online ticket reservation system of Pakistan Railways has gone down in most parts of the country, suspending the process of advance booking of tickets for the second time in under a month.

According to details, the booking system is inaccessible since 8 am today in Karachi, Sukkur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Peshawar and is still down at the moment.

IT department of Pakistan Railways is trying to ascertain the technical fault and doing its best to restore the system as soon as possible.

It was only last month that the Federal Railways Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, was forced to approve the reopening of single ticket booking counters at major railway stations despite the widespread Coronavirus outbreak in the country after the online ticket reservation system ran into some technical issues.

Although the booking counters are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 5 pm, the counters today have been overwhelmed as public thronged the railway stations to book their seats for Eid-ul-Azha in advance, flouting all Coronavirus SOPs in the process.