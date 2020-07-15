Oppo A12s Launched With 6.2″ Screen & Helio P35 for Only $129

Oppo’s latest addition to its A-series of budget phones is the A12s, a successor to the A12 that arrived two months ago. The A12s comes with an even cheaper price tag with no compromises in specifications and an identical design to the original.

Design and Display

As mentioned before, the design of the A12s is no different from the base model, but it does come in two new color options, a darker blue, and grey. The 6.2-inch display has a waterdrop notch at the top and HD+ resolution. There is a dual-camera setup on the matte rear panel and a fingerprint sensor placed in the center just above the Oppo logo.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC powers the internals with a 2.35Ghz octa-core CPU and 3GB/32GB memory configuration. The A12S falls short of the 4GB/64GB memory configuration found on the vanilla A12 but does come with a memory card slot for storage expansion by up to 256GB.

As for software, the Oppo A12S runs on Color OS 6.1 on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The primary camera includes a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. This allows you to take portrait shots with bokeh effects. The primary camera can record 1080p videos at 30FPS. For selfies, there is a 5MP lens housed in the waterdrop notch that can take HDR photos and record HD videos.

Battery and Pricing

The 4230 mAh battery should be more than enough to keep the phone going for around 2 days, especially since it only has a 720p screen and a budget SoC. Sadly, there is no fast charging available and there is only a micro USB port, something that is inexcusable at any price point in 2020.

The Oppo A12S starts at $129. It has only been launched in Cambodia as of now, but an international release should follow soon.

Oppo A12s Specifications