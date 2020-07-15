Oppo Shows Off World’s Fastest Smartphone Charging Tech

Oppo has been one of the market leaders in terms of smartphone charging technology and it appears that it is about to take the crown for wireless charging as well. The Chinese brand has not only shown off its next big step in the wired fast charging race but has surprisingly unveiled the world’s fastest wireless charging tech as well.

Oppo’s new wired fast charging technology, the 125W Flash Charge, is able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery up to 41% in just 5 minutes and up to 100% in only 20 minutes. This technology is built on Oppo’s existing 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging protocol, but it works with the industry’s first double 6C cells.

Here is the new fast-charging tech in action.

Here’s a first look at 125W Flash Charge technology in action. It can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. 🤯 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/EWtfGcsL4m — OPPO (@oppo) July 15, 2020

We have already described how the technology works in a previous post.

The new 6C cells used in this technology also feature multiple battery tab structures, three parallel charge pumps, and an integrated Microcontroller Unit for security measures and improving charging efficiency.

Oppo has also added 10 more temperature sensors as a safety measure to keep temperatures in check during fast charging. Other measures include fuse overvoltage protection, a Type-C to Type-C wire as well as 128-bit high-strength encryption algorithm.

World’s Fastest Wireless Charging

Additionally, the phone maker also showed off its 65W AirVOOC wireless charging solution. It can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in only 30 minutes, not only making it the world’s fastest wireless charger, but even faster than most wired charging solutions currently in the market.

In fact, a graph shows that the technology is just as fast as wired 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Have a look.

Today we’re not just announcing one flash charge innovation breakthrough. 😮 This is 65W AirVOOC wireless charging. 💨 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/ocWJssYqKH — OPPO (@oppo) July 15, 2020

The new 65W AirVOOC uses self-developed isolated charging pump technology and a parallel dual-coil design to improve charging efficiency over previous generations. It features reduced interference during charging, a five-fold safety precaution measures, and better foreign object detection.

However, with most Chinese brands are showing off incredibly fast charging technology. Currently, there is no word on which OEM will launch a smartphone that supports it first. No smartphone with 125W fast charging is expected until at least the end of the year.