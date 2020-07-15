Resolution Tabled in Assembly to Strictly Ban Fashionable Beards

A resolution has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly, calling for legislation to crack down on men with ‘fashionable beards’ and barbers making them.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislator, Rukhsana Kausar, submitted the resolution, advocating that the beard is the sunnah of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Therefore, legislation should be made to decide strict action against those who shape beards in fashionable styles.

The resolution contends that any kind of designing on the beard is a grave sin, and it is an insult to the beard, which is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet. The resolution calls for strict action against those ‘who make fun of beard’.

When I see youngsters on the streets and in the markets with different designs of beard in the name of fashion, I feel hurt, because that is against the teachings of Islam.

Kausar said that ‘French cut’ and other fashionable styles of the beard are not permissible in Islam.

It should be noted that in 2018, the Dera Ghazi Khan District Council had imposed a ban on shaping the beard of various designs.