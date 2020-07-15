Revealed: Here’s What Ben Stokes Smoked Before Super Over in World Cup Final

Ben Stokes, the man of the final in 2019 World Cup, smoked a cigarette to ease his nerves before he went out to bat again for the nail-biting Super Over. Before that, the all-rounder batted for 2 hours and 27 minutes to bring his team at par with New Zealand’s first innings total.

The revelation was made by Nick Hoult and Steve James in their book ‘Morgan’s Men: The Inside Story of England’s Rise from Cricket World Cup Humiliation to Glory’.

Finding a quiet spot as the frenzy of the Super Over approached was hard in a ground packed out with 27,000 supporters and television cameras following the players from the middle, through the Long Room and up the stairs to the dressing room. But Ben Stokes had played at Lord’s many times. He knows every nook and cranny. As Eoin Morgan tries to bring calm to the England dressing room and sort out their tactics, Stokes nips off for a moment of peace.

ALSO READ

One Year On, CWC19 Final Controversy Still Unsolved

“He is covered in dirt and sweat. He has batted for two hours and 27 minutes of unbelievable tension. What does Stokes do? He goes to the back of the England dressing room, past the attendant’s little office, and into the showers. There he lights up a cigarette and has few minutes on his own”, the excerpt further read.

Stokes’ heroics sealed England’s first-ever World Cup title albeit in a controversial manner. The finale is often called the greatest ever ODI to be played on a cricket field. Ian Smith said, “England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins … by the barest of all margins” and Stokes was the architect of the historic win.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.