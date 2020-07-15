Sindh Govt Launches Apps to Calculate Agricultural Income Tax & Property Tax

The board of revenue of Sindh has launched various applications for the facilitation of taxpayers to calculate their taxes in a transparent way for Agriculture Income Tax and Property Tax

The application provides a complete insight to taxpayers about the taxes on his or her property and agriculture income with various breakups. The database included in the application also provides information to taxpayers about the nature of taxation, provincial or federal. It also provides standards tax slabs, rate of fees, and charges set by the government thereby the public will not be overcharged or cheated.

The revenue board also launched an application for issuance of a sales certificate for facilitating the general public obtaining the certificates.

The apps are available on https://www.sindhzameen.gos.pk/, which contains additional information about the land record and government law, rules, maps, etc.