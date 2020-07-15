Turkish Airlines Reduces Freight Charges for Pakistani Exporters

After a ban of six months on the national flag carrier (PIA) for its flight operation to Europe, the export of fruits & vegetables faces a big problem. Keeping this in view, Turkish Airlines has offered its services to fill the gap.

The airline has promised a reduction in freight charges & provision of excellent facilities to promote export of fruits & vegetables to Frankfurt, London, and other international markets.

The commercial counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul, Bilal Khan Pasha had a meeting with the Chairman of Turkish Airlines, ILKER AYCI, and spoke about the commencement of commercial flights of Turkish Airlines from Pakistan, particularly the export of fruits & vegetables to the European Union.

In the backdrop of this meeting, a delegation of exporters led by Waheed Ahmed the Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) had a meeting with the General Manager of Turkish Airlines, Gurhan Sozen in Karachi. The delegation of PFVA consisted of Shehzad Warriach, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Zulifqar & Shaia Mateen.

Waheed said that due to the six-month ban imposed on the national carrier by the European Union, Pakistani exporters have been deprived of business, PIA recently reduced freight charges assisting the exporters in bringing down the cost of shipments and since it’s now banned, Pakistani exporters are now likely to be victimized by the foreign carriers due to their high freight charges.

He added:

Turkish Airlines has assured to extend full cooperation and support at the time when the national flag carrier is confronted with an acute shortage of manpower, making it very difficult to export mangoes and other fruits & vegetables by Air to Europe, the sincere offer of cooperation & support by the Turkish Airlines to facilitate the export of this sector is commendable. Meeting of the PFVA delegation with the General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Pakistan, Gurhan Sozen to promote co-operation has been very fruitful.

The economy of Pakistan is under immense pressure due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and this pressure can only be released by enhancing exports of the country.

Taking advantage of this occasion, the General Manager Turkish Airlines Gurhan Sozen assured for a reduction in freight charges and provision of excellent ground handling facilities for the export shipment of fruits & vegetables.

The GM requested that PFVA should provide him details of export volume so that the space required for each export shipment can be well estimated and planned accordingly. PFVA will furnish details about the export volume of mangoes & other fruits & vegetables shipments & space requirements to the Turkish Airline for Europe, UK, Canada & other countries so that with the support of the Turkish Airlines, the export of Pakistani fruits & vegetables to these export destinations can be maintained.