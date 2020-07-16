July 16th: 2,145 New Cases, 40 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases as some 24K tests were conducted in a single day, showing 8.84% test to positive case ratio.

More than half or 1,140 cases were reported from Sindh only where Karachi continued to show decline in new cases and reported 552 cases (higher from yesterday but lower from seven day rolling average), while another 588 cases were reported from other parts of the province.

Punjab reported 494 new cases in the province where Lahore and Rawalpindi reported 228 and 31 new cases respectively.

AJK yesterday showed its highest single day rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of outbreak in February 2020, as the region added 83 new cases to surpass GB’s tally of 1,750. AJK’s cases reached 1,771.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 216, 87 and 83 cases respecitvely.

A total of 40 deaths were reported yesterday, lowest since May 28th.

5,927 patients recovered from the infection yesterday taking the tally of recovery patients to 178,737 or 60.30% of total positive cases.

Number of active patients dropped down to 73,751 cases, a level we previously had on June 8th, 2020.

More in below tables and graphs: