Govt to Use TPL Trakker’s AI Services for Multiple COVID-19 Apps

TPL Trakker has been chosen as the primary Location Based Services (LBS) provider by the government departments– National Information Technology Board (NITB) and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to support multiple national-level applications as part of Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.

Through this collaboration, TPL Maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker, will help the people of Pakistan during this pandemic by providing the necessary Location Based Services (LBS) to government applications for mapping, analyzing, reporting and responding to cases across the country. Given that the Smart Lockdown program initiated in June through this collaboration proved successful in tackling the surge of COVID-19 cases, the next phase of developments is designed to enhance and improve the response to active cases.

The Smart Lockdown Dashboard provided an effective and interactive map to mark hotspots of the disease and subsequently help provincial governments impose smart lockdowns. Now, TPL Trakker’s LBS will play a crucial part in the next phase of the NITB and NCOCs mandates, powering Intelligent Resource Management Systems and the Pak Neghayban mobile application.

With TPL Trakker’s location services, the NITB and NCOC is solving the challenge of managing crucial resources such as hospital capacities, their proximities to citizens, and availabilities of resources. Through the Pak Neghayban mobile application, the public can view available health facilities and lab facilities, giving them the right information at the right place whenever required.

We are committed to our corporate social responsibilities and to the national cause of eradicating this pandemic through our digital solutions and services. We are proud of our integral role in the reduction of virus cases so far and even more so now that the NITB and NCOC are utilizing our Location Based Services to power the next phase of Web and Mobile Applications in the combat against the pandemic. We will continue to support their efforts and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration between our organizations.

The Location Services used as part of this collaboration are growing rapidly in their popularity and usage with commercial clients in Pakistan. The LBS APIs can be accessed here.

