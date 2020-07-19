July 19th: 1,579 New Cases and 46 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Posted 52 mins ago by ProPK Staff

Pakistan yesterday reported 1,579 new coronavirus cases in the country, lowest daily increase in new cases since May 26th, 2020. Pakistan tested around 22K samples during the day.

Here’s how the numbers remained for last 24 hours:

 

 

 

ProPK Staff


Explore on Ltd.
>