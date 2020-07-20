Govt Enacts Geographical Indications (GI) Law to Protect Unique Products of Pakistan

The Geographical Indications (GI) Law will protect local products like Peshawari chappals, Multani blue pottery, Hunza apricots, Hala ajrak, Kasuri methi, Chaman grapes, Turbat Dates and many other such products.

This was stated by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, in a debriefing after a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, in Ministry of Commerce today. The meeting was attended by officers of the Ministry.

Talking about the objectives of the GI Law, Razak Dawood underlined that the policy of the government is to get premium prices for our indigenous products in the international market as a lot of companies sell them without any branding of origin on these products. Mr. Dawood added that the Standing Committee also appreciated the coordination between the Parliament and Ministry of Commerce for the enactment of the GI Act.

Pakistan enacted Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act in March 2020. It is a landmark achievement on the part of the Parliament and the Government of Pakistan.

This will lead towards the protection of Pakistani brands and ensure premium prices for Pakistani products originating from different areas. GI Law was pending for over 14 years and a number of companies were using these products under their name tag, without attributing them to their origins.

After the GI Act, indigenous products of Pakistan will get premium prices in the international market. Under this Act, a wide range of products, including Basmati Rice, Hunza Apricot, Sargodha Kinnow, Multan Mango, Sindhi Ajrak and Peshawari Chappal, etc. will be introduced in the international market as national brands of Pakistan.

The GI Act 2020 provides legal protection to local products which will encourage Small and Medium Enterprises to expand their business worldwide.

The protection of geographical indications will boost exports and will be helpful in supporting rural development in the country, enhancing the livelihood of agriculture producers and skilled craftsmen. In addition, the marketing of GI products will enhance the secondary economic activities in the GI region which will boost regional economic development.

This promotion of indigenous products can also support growth in the tourism industry as the people from around the world will be encouraged to access the special products which only originate from one particular region and form a part of their cultural heritage.

At the end of the debriefing session, the advisor directed the Ministry officials to follow up on the implementation of the GI Act and resolve any issues on priority so that the intended objectives can be achieved providing benefits to SMEs and local communities around the country.