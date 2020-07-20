Honda City 7th Generation Launched in India

India’s automotive industry recently witnessed the arrival of another car to their already plentiful lineup in the form of the new Honda City. The said car is a 7th generation Honda City that made its debut in Thailand last year.

The new city is offered with choices of two inline 4-cylinder engines. One is a 1.5 Liter Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) i-VTEC Petrol Engine that makes 121 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 RPM.

The other engine is a 1.5 Liter i-DTEC Turbocharged diesel Engine that makes 100 horsepower at 3,600 RPM and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 RPM. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but only the petrol engines are offered with an automatic option.

The car comes in 3 trim levels, i.e. V, VX, and ZX. The V trim is the base trim level that can be had with either a petrol or a diesel engine. Even though it is the base trim, it is loaded with all the modern safety and tech features. Here’s what the V-Trim costs in various variants:

V-Trim with a Petrol engine and a manual gearbox – 1.09 million Indian rupees (2.43 million Pakistani rupees)

V-Trim with a Petrol engine and a CVT gearbox – 1.22 million Indian rupees (2.73 million Pakistani rupees)

V-Trim with a Turbo-Diesel engine and a manual gearbox – 1.24 million Indian rupees (2.76 million Pakistani rupees)

Then there’s the VX trim that has added features and comfort, along with all the tech and safety features of the V trim. It can also be had with a Petrol or a Turbo-Diesel engine:

VX-Trim with a Petrol engine and a manual gearbox – 1.22 million Indian rupees (2.74 million Pakistani rupees)

VX-Trim with a Petrol engine and a CVT gearbox – 1.35 million Indian rupees (3.01 million Pakistani rupees)

VX-Trim with a Turbo-Diesel engine and a manual gearbox – 1.37 million Indian rupees (3.06 million Pakistani rupees)

Finally, there is the range-topping ZX trim that has even more tech and comforts. The price for this trim level is as follows:

ZX-Trim with a Petrol engine and a manual gearbox – 1.31 million Indian rupees (2.93 million Pakistani rupees)

ZX-Trim with a Petrol engine and a CVT gearbox – 1.44 million Indian rupees (3.22 million Pakistani rupees)

ZX-Trim with a Turbo-Diesel engine and a manual gearbox – 1.46 million Indian rupees (3.26 million Pakistani rupees)

In terms of looks, Honda has a fairly straight forward design for their “ordinary” cars and the new City is also a simple, yet handsome looking compact Sedan. On the exterior, there are halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, bulb-type front fog lamps, LED taillights, 15 or 16-inch alloy wheels (Depending on which variant you choose) and LED turn indicators on the side mirrors.

It is worth mentioning however that the car is loaded with modern tech and driver aid. Here are some of the features that you get as standard in every variant of the city:

Eight-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Alexa remote capability Various media playback options Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Compatibility A four-speaker stereo.

Keyless entry and start

A telematics system

Remote engine start

A multi-info display

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Ambient lighting

Four airbags (front and front seat)

Multi-angle rearview camera

Rear parking sensors

Vehicle Stability Assists with ESC

Agile Handling Assist

ABS Brakes with BA and EBD

A tire pressure monitoring system

Hill-start assist.

Rumors did surface some time ago that Pakistan would likely get the 7th generation city this year. This seems quite unlikely since, not only has Honda been selling the same 5th generation car for about a decade now, but the relationship between the government and the auto industry is not doing so well these days. Not to mention Honda’s low sales due to the high dollar exchange rate and inflation taking their toll.

Still, Honda could revitalize its lineup with an all-new City and compete directly with the recently launched Toyota Yaris, which could help increase its sales.