Jazz Partners with Knowledge Platform to Facilitate e-Learning

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital service provider, has partnered with Knowledge Platform (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s leading education technology company, to facilitate e-Learning amidst the ongoing pandemic. As per the collaboration, Jazz has introduced a special data bundle providing 10 GB in just PKR 150 whereby over 270,000 students in 100 cities can access Knowledge Platform’s e-Leaning portal and mobile applications for the entire month.

All prepaid customers of Jazz who are registered with Knowledge Partner can avail of this data bundle by dialing *778#. This collaboration is an initiative of Jazz Business, which has the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of B2B ICT services and is currently serving 95 of the top 100 PSX listed companies.

As schools set up virtual classrooms to continue their courses online following nationwide closure of educational institutes, students and parents are looking for a steady and cost-effective connectivity solution. Identifying this as an urgent need, Jazz is utilizing its mobile broadband solution to provide access to some of the best online learning resources available on Knowledge Platform’s portal and mobile applications, giving students the chance to learn and develop while away from their schools.

“Providing fast 4G services has been our forte, now we seek to transform how we learn by introducing cutting-edge technology to our e-learning platform too,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz.

Talhah Khan, Knowledge Platform’s CEO, noted, “The new normal in education requires a fundamental change in the way students are engaged remotely through innovative educational products. Access to the internet and devices is a big challenge in Pakistan. We are happy to take our first step to partner with Jazz for affordable internet access.”

Jazz has previously worked with the Knowledge Platform on its Jazz Smart School project – a smart learning solution to the traditional schooling system through a digital learning platform. The program is aligned with three SDG Goals and with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program.