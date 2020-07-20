Lenovo Launches New Ryzen Powered Gaming Laptops Starting at $660

Laptop makers are gradually unveiling AMD Ryzen 4000 variants of their pre-existing laptop lineups that were previously featuring Intel processors. The latest one to join the fray is Lenovo which has released new versions of the Lenovo 5 series and the IdeaPad Gaming 3 with AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 chips.

Lenovo Legion 5

The Legion 5 series has received two newcomers, the base Legion 5, and the Legion 5P. The standard Legion 5 will come in two different screen sizes, 15.6-inches, and 17.3-inches. These displays have 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support DolbyVision. Design-wise, they are no different from the previously unveiled Intel variants.

The new keyboard, that Lenovo calls the “TrueStrike keyboard” has simple white backlighting, offers 100% anti-ghosting, deep key travel, and soft landing switches. The “Coldfront 2.0” technology helps keep the notebook’s thermals in check.

On the inside, you can configure these laptops up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H-Series CPU, 16 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Lenovo claims that the battery on the 17-inch model should last around 7.5 hours on a single charge. The 17-inch Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD CPUs will go for sale in September this year for $1090, while the 15-inch model with the Geforce GTX 165o Ti GPU will cost $760.

There is a Lenovo Legion 5P variant as well that can be cranked up to 32GB RAM, but otherwise is identical to the base Legion 5. The pricing for this model has not been revealed yet.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 fills the gap between the low-end 60Hz Lenovo Legion and the 144Hz Legion 5 mentioned above. This one offers more modest specifications, such as “up to” 120Hz 1080p displays, meaning that buyers might be able to go even lower in terms of resolution, or at the very least, the screen refresh rate.

The rest of the specifications mostly remain the same with Ryzen 7 4800H CPUs, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The keyboard, however, comes with blue backlighting instead.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will be released for only $660 this month.