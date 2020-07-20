Mari Petroleum Discovers Gas in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a discovery of gas at its exploratory well Hilal-1, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area. The well is located in Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh.

Mari highlighted that this is the 5th consecutive new discovery in Mari D&P Lease Area, based on the 1,079 sq.km carpet 3D seismic survey of the area in 2015, which was followed by an extensive drilling program.

According to the notification to the PSX, Hilal-1 was spud-in on April 21, 2020, and drilled down to the depth of 1,202m into Sui Main Limestone(SML). The well was drilled with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potentials of SML and Sui Upper Limestone (SUL).

The Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) carried out in SUL Formation flowed gas at a rate of 11 MMSCFD at wellhead flow pressure (WHFP)of 887 Psi at 48/64 inch choke size after acid job.

While DSTs carried out in SML Formation also successfully flowed 6.88 MMSCFD of gas with 132 barrels per day of water at WHFP of 804 Psi at 40/64 inch choke size subsequent to the acid job.

Last week, MOL made a new gas and condensate discovery in the TAL block is an oil field located in the Kohat district and this is the 13th discovery of MOL in Pakistan in 21 years. The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well successfully reached a total depth of 4,939m on 23 May 2020.

Upon testing, the well flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart & Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 BOEPD (16.12 MMscf/d and 3240 bpd respectively), with flowing wellhead pressure of 4,476 PSI at 32/64” choke.