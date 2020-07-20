Mohammad Amir to Join Team in England as 2 Squad Members Get Injured

Fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, is likely to join the Pakistan team in England following the birth of his daughter. The pacer had earlier pulled out of the series because he wanted to spend time with his family, however, reports state that the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has asked Amir about his availability.

Haris Rauf is still COVID-19 positive and he has been tested positive for the 5th time in 6 tests. Amir is likely to replace Rauf for the series. Both Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir are limited-overs specialists. Amir will have to show two consecutive COVID-19 negative results in order to be eligible to join the team.

First-choice opening batsman for Tests, Abid Ali, has suffered an injury scare during the intra-squad practice match between PCB White and PCB Green. He was struck on the helmet by Haider Ali as Abid collapsed to his knees. An ambulance was called up initially for on-field treatment, however, he sat unaided on the stretcher when he was led out of the ground. Reports state that there wasn’t a need for him to go to the hospital after the on-field treatment.

On the other hand, all-rounder, Khushdil Shah, has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering an injury to his thumb. He took a hit on his thumb while batting in the nets on Saturday. Khushdil will, however, be fit for the T20I series.

