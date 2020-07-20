Sialkot Gets Pakistan’s First ISO-9001 Police Station

Punjab Police has established Pakistan’s first ISO-9001 certified police station in Sialkot.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, the PTI government has taken another step towards reforms in Punjab Police and has set up the country’s first ISO-9001 certified police station called Cantt Police Station.

Taking to Twitter, Dar revealed that Cantt Police Station is equipped with a modern Management Information System (MIS) and state of the art infrastructure and facilities to facilitate the citizens.

پنجاب پولیس میں اصلاحات اور ریفارمز کی جانب اہم قدم، سیالکوٹ میں پاکستان کا پہلا ISO-9001 سرٹیفائیڈ پولیس اسٹیشن قائم۔

پولیس اسٹیشن میں جدید انفارمیشن مینجمنٹ سسٹم کی سہولت متعارف کروا دی گئی ہے، سیالکوٹ کے باقی 8 پولیس اسٹیشنز کو بھی ماڈل تھانوں میں بدلا جائیگا۔ pic.twitter.com/OX1egSSbw8 — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 19, 2020

The SAPM also lauded DPO Sialkot, Mustansar Feroze, and his team for their efforts in setting up the ISO certified police station and added that the remaining 8 police stations of Sialkot will be modernized in the comings months.

He said that the initiative will help change the traditional policing model and will bridge the trust deficit between the public and the police force.